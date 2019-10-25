L'interview «We take the use of technology very seriously. We really think it’s an enabler» Par Nicolette de Joncaire le 25/10/2019 Paul Upchurch, Chief Operating Officer - Lombard International Assurance Twitter LinkedIn Facebook E-mail Imprimer Paul Upchurch Interview de Paul Upchurch lors du Global invest forum 2019 A lire aussi La banque centrale russe réduit ses taux plus que prévuLe fonds souverain norvégien dépasse 10.000 milliards de couronnesLe climat des affaires se stabilise en Allemagne«If you look at aggregates, monetary policies have generated a huge number of jobs»