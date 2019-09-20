Rechercher
Newsletters
Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux
Abonnez-vous
  1. Accueil
  2. Corporate
  3. Actualités
  4. PRI in Person 2019 Insights
Partenariat

PRI in Person 2019 Insights

PRI
le 20/09/2019

PRI in Person 2019 was the largest PRI conference to date, with 1,700 delegates and six content streams. More than 100 expert speakers from the investment sector and beyond came to present the latest innovations in responsible investment and discuss the impact of new ESG issues and global trends.

How do you see the Asset Owners addressing the Sustainable Development Goals?

Anne-Catherine Husson Traore, CEO, Novethic

How can investors best respond to fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goals?

Cécile Cabanis, CFO, Danone

Does reporting actually help investors become better integrators of ESG?

Faith Ward, Chief Responsible Investment Officer, Brunel Partnership

If governments are forced to take sudden action on climate change, could that be destabilizing to capital markets?

Nick Robins, Professor in Practice, Sustainable Finance, Grantham Research Institute

What will it take to ensure a sustainable global food supply ?

Anand Chandani, Global Head, Agriculture Debt and Regional Director, Responsibility

A lire aussi

Newsletter chaîne Corporate

Gérer mes newsletters
Liens utiles
Sites du Groupe
Thématiques
Contactez-nous
Suivez-nous
© 2019 L'AGEFI