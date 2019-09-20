PRI in Person 2019 Insights

How do you see the Asset Owners addressing the Sustainable Development Goals?

Anne-Catherine Husson Traore, CEO, Novethic

How can investors best respond to fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goals?

Cécile Cabanis, CFO, Danone

Does reporting actually help investors become better integrators of ESG?

Faith Ward, Chief Responsible Investment Officer, Brunel Partnership

If governments are forced to take sudden action on climate change, could that be destabilizing to capital markets?

Nick Robins, Professor in Practice, Sustainable Finance, Grantham Research Institute

What will it take to ensure a sustainable global food supply ?

Anand Chandani, Global Head, Agriculture Debt and Regional Director, Responsibility