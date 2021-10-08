Paris Infraweek 2021 « Talk avec les Expert »

Jean-Bernard LEVY, Chairman & CEO, EDF

Question 1 : Dans un monde des infrastructures en transformation, en particulier dans l’énergie, quels sont aujourd’hui les nouveaux grands enjeux ?

Question 2 : Dans ce contexte, quelles sont les conditions nécessaires en matière de cadre règlementaire et financier pour y répondre?

Oleksandr KUBRAKOV, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine

Question 1 : Ukraine released a Presidential Program "Great Construction", why the Infrastructure became a top political priority, and what are the first results and plans?

Question 2 : How do you perceive the partnership between French and Ukrainians players (finance, industry, investments,…)

Jérôme BARRE, CEO Wholesale Division & International Networks, Orange

Question 1 : La crise covid a accentué les besoins en termes de connectivité, comment Orange s’adapte-t-elle pour y répondre ?

Question 2 : Comment financez-vous le déploiement de ces infras ? Comment tirer de la valeur de vos investissements ?

Simon COOPER, Chief Executive, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking, Standard Chartered Bank

Question 1 : In a global changing world where we are facing an infrastructure financing gap in emerging countries, how has infrastructure funding changed?

Question 2 : What role does sustainable finance play in infrastructure investment as we progress to a carbon net zero future?

Claire WAYSAND, Deputy CEO, Engie

Question 2 : Dans ce contexte quels sont les priorités d'Engie et son positionnement stratégique ?