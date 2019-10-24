La coentreprise chinoise de Norwegian renforcera sa structure financière
le 25/10/2019 L'AGEFI Quotidien / Edition de 7H
La compagnie aérienne détiendra 30% d’une nouvelle société de leasing contrôlée par une filiale de China Construction Bank.
Norwegian Air Shuttle a trouvé un moyen efficace pour accélérer son redressement. Après de longs mois de négociations, la compagnie aérienne à bas coûts a annoncé hier la mise en place d’une coentreprise avec China Leasing International Corporation (CCBLI), filiale à 100% de China Construction...