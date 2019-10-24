Rechercher
Newsletters
Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux
Abonnez-vous
  1. Accueil
  2. Corporate
  3. Actualités
  4. La coentreprise chinoise de Norwegian renforcera sa structure financière

La coentreprise chinoise de Norwegian renforcera sa structure financière

Par Yves-Marc Le Réour le 25/10/2019 L'AGEFI Quotidien / Edition de 7H

La compagnie aérienne détiendra 30% d’une nouvelle société de leasing contrôlée par une filiale de China Construction Bank.

Norwegian Air Shuttle a trouvé un moyen efficace pour accélérer son redressement. Après de longs mois de négociations, la compagnie aérienne à bas coûts a annoncé hier la mise en place d’une coentreprise avec China Leasing International Corporation (CCBLI), filiale à 100% de China Construction...

Cet article est réservé exclusivement aux abonnés de L’AGEFI Quotidien

Pas encore abonné à L’AGEFI Quotidien, découvrez nos offres
Déjà abonné ? Identifiez-vous

Sur le même sujet

A lire aussi

Newsletter chaîne Corporate

Gérer mes newsletters

Sponsors & Partenaires

Partenariat
S'ouvrir au monde des petites capitalisations
Colombia Threadneedle Investments
Partenariat
Superstars ou superméchants ? Investiguez dès maintenant
BNPP AM
Partenariat
Comment relever les défis de l'investissement durable ?
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL
Partenariat
Honte de l'avion ? Il y a pourtant pire...
SCHRODERS
Partenariat
La volatilité fait-elle un retour en force ?
CME GROUP
Partenariat
Vivre mieux, plus longtemps : une tendance qui bouleverse nos sociétés et nos économies
AXA Investment Managers
Partenariat
Entretien avec Olivier Paquier (AMUNDI) à l'European Investors Day
AMUNDI
Liens utiles
Sites du Groupe
Thématiques
Contactez-nous
Suivez-nous
© 2019 L'AGEFI