PRI in Person 2019 Insights
le 20/09/2019
PRI in Person 2019 was the largest PRI conference to date, with 1,700 delegates and six content streams. More than 100 expert speakers from the investment sector and beyond came to present the latest innovations in responsible investment and discuss the impact of new ESG issues and global trends.
How do you see the Asset Owners addressing the Sustainable Development Goals?
Anne-Catherine Husson Traore, CEO, Novethic
How can investors best respond to fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goals?
Cécile Cabanis, CFO, Danone
Does reporting actually help investors become better integrators of ESG?
Faith Ward, Chief Responsible Investment Officer, Brunel Partnership
If governments are forced to take sudden action on climate change, could that be destabilizing to capital markets?
Nick Robins, Professor in Practice, Sustainable Finance, Grantham Research Institute
What will it take to ensure a sustainable global food supply ?
Anand Chandani, Global Head, Agriculture Debt and Regional Director, Responsibility