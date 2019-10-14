L'interview Our well educated members are more concerned by ESG than by return Par Réjane Reibaud le 14/10/2019 Anders Schelde, Chief Investment Officer, MP PENSION Twitter LinkedIn Facebook E-mail Imprimer Anders Schelde Interview d' Anders Schelde lors du Global Invest Forum 2019 A lire aussi « We are looking for diversification with a very disciplined focus of costs »« In the context of very low interest rates, institutional investors need to diversify incresingly their portfolio into iliquid assets space but this has to be consistent with their liability profile »« Nos paramètres de gestion ne tiennent pas compte de l’évolution de la longévité de notre population »« Corporate treasurers are issuing the green bonds, sot we have to worried about it »