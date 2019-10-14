Rechercher
Newsletters
Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux
Abonnez-vous
  1. Accueil
  2. Asset Management
  3. Actualités
  4. « Nous avons repenser la manière de commercialiser nos services grâce à une sorte d’iTunes »
AM Tech Day

« Nous avons repenser la manière de commercialiser nos services grâce à une sorte d’iTunes »

Par Ludivine Garnaud le 14/10/2019

Laurent Majchrzak, Deputy global head of digital, data dissemination & products - CACEIS

Laurent Majchrzak

Interview de Laurent Majchrzak, Deputy global head of digital, data dissemination & products - CACEIS lors de l'AM Tech Day.

A lire aussi

Newsletter chaîne Asset Management

Gérer mes newsletters

Sponsors & Partenaires

Partenariat
S'ouvrir au monde des petites capitalisations
Colombia Threadneedle Investments
Partenariat
Superstars ou superméchants ? Investiguez dès maintenant
BNPP AM
Partenariat
Comment relever les défis de l'investissement durable ?
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL
Partenariat
Honte de l'avion ? Il y a pourtant pire...
SCHRODERS
Partenariat
La volatilité fait-elle un retour en force ?
CME GROUP
Partenariat
Vivre mieux, plus longtemps : une tendance qui bouleverse nos sociétés et nos économies
AXA Investment Managers
Partenariat
Entretien avec Olivier Paquier (AMUNDI) à l'European Investors Day
AMUNDI
Liens utiles
Sites du Groupe
Thématiques
Contactez-nous
Suivez-nous
© 2019 L'AGEFI